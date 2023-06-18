The 2023 College World Series continues on Sunday with two marquee matchups, including TCU vs. Virginia at 2 p.m. ET followed by Oral Roberts vs. Florida at 7 p.m. Virginia and TCU have both suffered losses already which means that one of those two teams will be eliminated on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook lists Virginia as the -210 (risk $210 to win $100) favorite, while Florida is the -320 favorite in the nightcap. TCU is the +170 underdog in Game 1, while Oral Roberts is priced at +250 for Game 2. Before making any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 College Baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. Currently this postseason, he has gone 10-5 in Regionals, 8-5 in Super Regionals and 1-1 in the College World Series for a combined total of 19-13 in picks for a 63.3% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Top College World Series picks today

One of Bell's CWS picks for Sunday: He's taking the Over 11.5 in the TCU vs. Virginia matchup at 2 p.m. ET.

Both of these teams scored five runs in heartbreaking 6-5 losses during the first game of their respective College World Series. Now they'll look to rebound in an elimination game and the offense will likely be a big factor after both teams ranked top 15 in the nation in runs scored.

The Cavaliers scored 30 runs in their super regional win over Duke and has reached double-digits in runs on 25 occasions this year. Meanwhile, TCU has scored at least 10 runs on 20 occasions and has scored a total of 59 runs in six postseason games.

"Sunday brings us our first elimination game in the 2023 College World Series and this should be an excellent matchup," Bell told SportsLine. "Coming out of the loser's bracket is difficult because you are one loss away from going home, yet you still have to protect your pitchers because there are only so many arms and the grind back has just begun. That equals runs." See who else to back here.

