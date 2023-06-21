Teams looking to punch their tickets to the 2023 College World Series finals will be in action on Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The first game of the day will feature TCU vs. Florida at 2 p.m. ET, followed by LSU vs. Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Both Florida and Wake Forest would be able to punch their ticket straight to the CWS final with a win, while TCU and LSU will both need two wins to climb out of the loser's bracket.

The Gators are -200 favorites in the latest TCU vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Horned Frogs are +165 underdogs. In the second game, the No. 1 seeded Demon Deacons are the -145 favorites with the Tigers listed as +115 underdogs in the Wake Forest vs. LSU odds. Before you scour the 2023 College World Series odds and make any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 college baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. He is 27-15 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a 64.3% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

One of Bell's CWS picks for Wednesday: He's backing LSU +1.5 (-130) on the run line against Wake Forest in the 7 p.m. ET matchup. These two teams played on Monday with Wake Forest sneaking out a 3-2 victory. The home run-centric offense of Wake Forest has struggled in the cavernous setting of Charles Schwab Field.

That generally favors any team getting more than one on the run line, as six of the first 10 games during the 2023 College World Series have been decided by a single run. LSU is coming off an incredible performance against Tennessee and only needed to use two pitchers in the process.

"LSU is essentially playing home games here with how well the Tiger faithful traveled and they know it only takes one win to put the pressure back on Wake," Bell told SportsLine. "I think today is when the bats come alive on both sides and we could see a thriller. Let's take LSU on the run line +1.5." See who else to back here.

