Major League Baseball announced on Friday the finalists for this year's Hank Aaron Awards -- that is, the hardware given to the individual in each league deemed to have been the top regular season offensive performer. The finalists were determined by a "committee of MLB.com journalists."

Here's the list of finalists for the American League, led by Los Angeles Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder and reigning Hank Aaron Award winner Aaron Judge:

And here's the list of finalists in the National League, including Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who recorded the first 40-homer, 70-steal season in majors history and 2020 winner and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Last year's winner, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, did not make the cut this time:

The fan vote opens today and runs until Friday, Oct. 13. (You can vote by clicking here.) Several Hall of Fame players will also cast ballots to determine the winners. Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, and David Ortiz have joined a group that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Eddie Murray, and Robin Yount.