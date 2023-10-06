Major League Baseball announced on Friday the finalists for this year's Hank Aaron Awards -- that is, the hardware given to the individual in each league deemed to have been the top regular season offensive performer. The finalists were determined by a "committee of MLB.com journalists."
Here's the list of finalists for the American League, led by Los Angeles Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder and reigning Hank Aaron Award winner Aaron Judge:
- Yordan Alvarez, DH/OF, Houston Astros
- Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
- Shohei Ohtani, TWP, Los Angeles Angels
- Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
- Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
- Yandy Díaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays
- Adolis García, OF, Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers
- Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers
And here's the list of finalists in the National League, including Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who recorded the first 40-homer, 70-steal season in majors history and 2020 winner and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Last year's winner, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, did not make the cut this time:
- Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves
- Corbin Carroll, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs
- Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Luis Arraez, 2B, Miami Marlins
- Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
- Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres
The fan vote opens today and runs until Friday, Oct. 13. (You can vote by clicking here.) Several Hall of Fame players will also cast ballots to determine the winners. Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, and David Ortiz have joined a group that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Eddie Murray, and Robin Yount.