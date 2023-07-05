On July 10, MLB's top sluggers will get together at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the 2023 Home Run Derby. Baseball's annual power spectacle has been revived in recent years by the introduction of a clock, and also a new generation of young players eager to take their hacks and put on a show. Padres star Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

One player who will not participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby: Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. The NL MVP frontrunner told reporters, including 680 The Fan, he will skip the event this season. Acuña has done the Home Run Derby twice before (2019 and 2022) and wants to clear the field so someone else can give it a try this year.

"I think this year I'm going to take a break from it," Acuña said on June 30. "I think there's other players out there that deserve to be a part of it and be showcased it. Who knows, maybe I'll do it again in coming years."

Here now are the players confirmed for the 2023 Home Run Derby. We'll add each player after the announcements are made, so make sure you check back for updates.