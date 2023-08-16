The 2023 Little League World Series is beginning in Williamsport, Pa. with 20 teams vying for the title. The event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.
This year, 20 teams will be in the mix with 10 of them coming from the United States along with 10 more international squads. This is the second season of the expanded field, so more teams will get to compete on the biggest stage in little league baseball.
Last season, Hawaii's Honolulu Little League team won the World Series while representing the West Region. They defeated the Caribbean Region, 13-3, in a lopsided championship game. This year, El Segundo Little League out of California will have some big shoes to fill as the West Region's representative.
The 2022 Little League World Series was the fourth tournament in a row in which an American team took home the title. The last time an international team won the event was 2017, when Japan took down the Southwest Region. The United States leads the way with 38 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) are second and third all-time, respectively.
As the action heats up in Williamsport, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Little League World Series.
Teams
United States
- Great Lakes: New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio
- Metro Region: Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Mid-Atlantic Region: Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania
- Midwest Region: Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota
- Mountain Region: Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada
- New England Region: Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine
- Northwest Region: Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington
- Southeast Region: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest Region: Needville Little League; Needville, Texas
- West Region: El Segundo Little League; El Segundo, California
International
Asia-Pacific Region: Kuei-Shan Little League; Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
Australia Region: Hills Little League; Sydney, Australia
Canada Region: North Regina Little League; Regina, Saskatchewan
Caribbean Region: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curaçao
Cuba Region: Bayamo Little League; Bayamo, Cuba
Europe-Africa Region: South Czech Republic Little League; Brno, Czech Republic
Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League; Tokyo, Japan
Latin America Region: San Francisco Little League; Maracaibo, Venezuela
Mexico Region: Municipal de Tijuana Little League; Tijuana, Mexico
Panama Region: Activo 20-30 Little League; Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
2022 Little League World Series Schedule
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Europe-Africa vs. Panama | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Mountain vs. Metro | 3 p.m. | ESPN
- Japan vs. Cuba | 5 p.m. | ESPN
- Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Australia vs. Caribbean | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Northwest vs. New England | 3 p.m. | ESPN
- Asia-Pacific vs. Canada | 5 p.m. | ESPN
- Great Lakes vs. West | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Aug. 19
- Latin America vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Southeast vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ESPN
- Mexico vs. TBD | 5 p.m. | ESPN
- Midwest vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN