The 2023 Little League World Series is beginning in Williamsport, Pa. with 20 teams vying for the title. The event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

This year, 20 teams will be in the mix with 10 of them coming from the United States along with 10 more international squads. This is the second season of the expanded field, so more teams will get to compete on the biggest stage in little league baseball.

Last season, Hawaii's Honolulu Little League team won the World Series while representing the West Region. They defeated the Caribbean Region, 13-3, in a lopsided championship game. This year, El Segundo Little League out of California will have some big shoes to fill as the West Region's representative.

The 2022 Little League World Series was the fourth tournament in a row in which an American team took home the title. The last time an international team won the event was 2017, when Japan took down the Southwest Region. The United States leads the way with 38 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) are second and third all-time, respectively.

As the action heats up in Williamsport, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Little League World Series.

Teams

United States

Great Lakes: New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio

Metro Region: Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island Mid-Atlantic Region: Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania

Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania Midwest Region: Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota Mountain Region: Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada

Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada New England Region: Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine

Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine Northwest Region: Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington

Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington Southeast Region: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest Region: Needville Little League; Needville, Texas

Needville Little League; Needville, Texas West Region: El Segundo Little League; El Segundo, California

International

Asia-Pacific Region: Kuei-Shan Little League; Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

Australia Region: Hills Little League; Sydney, Australia

Canada Region: North Regina Little League; Regina, Saskatchewan

Caribbean Region: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curaçao

Cuba Region: Bayamo Little League; Bayamo, Cuba

Europe-Africa Region: South Czech Republic Little League; Brno, Czech Republic

Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League; Tokyo, Japan

Latin America Region: San Francisco Little League; Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico Region: Municipal de Tijuana Little League; Tijuana, Mexico

Panama Region: Activo 20-30 Little League; Santiago de Veraguas, Panama

2022 Little League World Series Schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Europe-Africa vs. Panama | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Mountain vs. Metro | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Japan vs. Cuba | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 18

Australia vs. Caribbean | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Northwest vs. New England | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Asia-Pacific vs. Canada | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Great Lakes vs. West | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Aug. 19