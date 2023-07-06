MLB's 2023 All-Star Weekend is here, and stars will be out in Seattle on Saturday night. The annual Celebrity Softball Game is going down on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners.
MLB revealed nearly two dozen of the participants in June, and the list is headlined by actor Joel McHale, who attended the University of Washington in Seattle and was a member of the Huskies 1993 Rose Bowl team. He is joined by actor and comedian Adam Devine of "Workaholics" fame, as well as actor and singer Skylar Astin, who starred in Pitch Perfect.
They will have some stiff competition with a number of professional athletes taking part in the softball game. NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach Lavine are set to be on the field, along with Olympic gold medalists Jennie Finch, Chloe Kim, and Natasha Watley.
The Mariners are even bringing out some former players, led by Felix Hernandez, who was a starting pitcher in Seattle for 15 years and won a Cy Young Award with the franchise. Other former MLB standouts like Adam Jones and Ryan Howard will be in the softball game as well.
The full Celebrity Game roster that has been announced so far can be found below.
2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Roster
- Joel McHale: Actor, Comedian
- Adam Devine: Actor, Comedian
- Skylar Astin: Actor, Singer
- Chloe Kim: Olympic Gold Medalist
- JoJo Siwa: Singer, Social Media Influencer
- Yandel: Urban Music Legend
- Rodrygo: Real Madrid Player
- Christian Nodal: Mexican Singer/Songwriter
- Natti Natasha: Global Singer/Songwriter
- The Miz: WWE Superstar
- Blessd: Colombian Reggaeton Artist
- JP Saxe: Artist, Songwriter
- Donovan Mitchell: NBA Star
- Zach LaVine: NBA Star
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist
- Natasha Watley: Olympic Gold Medalist
- Felix Hernandez: MLB All-Star
- Bret Boone: MLB All-Star
- Mike Cameron: MLB All-Star
- Adam Jones: MLB All-Star
- Ryan Howard: MLB All-Star
And here's how to watch the event on Saturday.
Celebrity Softball Game live stream
- Time: Approx. 10 p.m. ET (game will start following the MLB Futures Game) | Date: Saturday, July 8
- Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
- Live stream: Peacock | TV channel: Not available live, but will air on MLB Network at 10 a.m. ET on July 10