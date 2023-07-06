MLB's 2023 All-Star Weekend is here, and stars will be out in Seattle on Saturday night. The annual Celebrity Softball Game is going down on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners.

MLB revealed nearly two dozen of the participants in June, and the list is headlined by actor Joel McHale, who attended the University of Washington in Seattle and was a member of the Huskies 1993 Rose Bowl team. He is joined by actor and comedian Adam Devine of "Workaholics" fame, as well as actor and singer Skylar Astin, who starred in Pitch Perfect.

They will have some stiff competition with a number of professional athletes taking part in the softball game. NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach Lavine are set to be on the field, along with Olympic gold medalists Jennie Finch, Chloe Kim, and Natasha Watley.

The Mariners are even bringing out some former players, led by Felix Hernandez, who was a starting pitcher in Seattle for 15 years and won a Cy Young Award with the franchise. Other former MLB standouts like Adam Jones and Ryan Howard will be in the softball game as well.

The full Celebrity Game roster that has been announced so far can be found below.

2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Roster

Joel McHale: Actor, Comedian

Adam Devine: Actor, Comedian

Skylar Astin: Actor, Singer

Chloe Kim: Olympic Gold Medalist

JoJo Siwa: Singer, Social Media Influencer

Yandel: Urban Music Legend

Rodrygo: Real Madrid Player

Christian Nodal: Mexican Singer/Songwriter

Natti Natasha: Global Singer/Songwriter

The Miz: WWE Superstar

Blessd: Colombian Reggaeton Artist

JP Saxe: Artist, Songwriter

Donovan Mitchell: NBA Star

Zach LaVine: NBA Star

Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist

Natasha Watley: Olympic Gold Medalist

Felix Hernandez: MLB All-Star

Bret Boone: MLB All-Star

Mike Cameron: MLB All-Star

Adam Jones: MLB All-Star

Ryan Howard: MLB All-Star

And here's how to watch the event on Saturday.

Celebrity Softball Game live stream