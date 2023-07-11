The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. On Monday, the scene was set by American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros and National League skipper Rob Thomson of the Phillies, as they announced their starting pitchers and starting lineups.

As covered elsewhere, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees will start for the AL, and he'll oppose NL starter Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks. Now let's have a look at the starting lineups. The players in these lineups were chosen by fan vote (though there have been some injury replacements), but the actual batting order is up to each league's manager.

Here's a look at the two starting nines:

American League

Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF Corey Seager, Rangers, SS Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B

Adolis García, Rangers, RF Austin Hays, Orioles, CF Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B Jonah Heim, Rangers, C

National League

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins Sean Murphy, C, Braves Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves

You can have a look at the full rosters for each team by clicking here, and here's how you can watch all of the action.

Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL has won the last nine All-Star Games.