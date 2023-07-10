The American League is aiming to pick up its 10th straight win over the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. In 2022, the American League beat the National League 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. This will be the third All-Star Game in history played in Seattle and the first time since 2001. Starting pitchers for both sides are to be determined as of Monday morning.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The AL is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line at Caesars Sportsbook, while the National League is the -105 underdog in the latest 2023 MLB All-Star Game odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any AL vs. NL picks or 2023 MLB All-Star Game predictions, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Matt Severance has to say, considering his mastery of MLB picks.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two MLB seasons, Severance is up nearly $7,000 for $100 bettors. He enters the All-Star break on a 74-36 (+1919) heater on MLB money-line picks as well. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2023 MLB All-Star Game odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them. Here are the latest AL vs. NL lines and trends:

AL vs. NL money line: American League -115, National League -105

AL vs. NL run line: American League -1.5 (+180)

AL vs. NL over/under: 7.5 runs

AL: Have won nine straight All-Star games

NL: Have lost by an average of 2 runs per game during current skid

Why you should back the American League

The American League squad is loaded with talent and depth. The Texas Rangers have a team-high six players, including four starters. Shortstop Corey Seager is an outstanding batter with great plate coverage and pitch recognition skills. He's hitting .355 on the year with 12 home runs and 52 RBI.

Third baseman Josh Jung owns a tall frame with a powerful swing. Jung has gone deep 19 times along with 56 RBI. Right fielder Adolis Garcia hits line drives consistently and will push the ball into all gaps. Garcia is leading the MLB in RBI (75) while being tied for sixth in home runs (23). He's belted two home runs and four RBI in his last four outings.

Why you should back the National League

This roster is flooded with Atlanta Braves, with eight players being selected from the team with the best record in Major League Baseball. Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an exceptional athlete with terrific pitch recognition skills. Acuna Jr. is second in the league in both batting average (.335) and OPS (1.001) while being tied for 11th in home runs (21).

First baseman Matt Olson provides this team with another powerful slugger. The two-time All-Star is currently second in the MLB in home runs (29) and tied for second in RBI (71). Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been a quality switch-hitter to pair with his solid hands. Albies has hammered 22 home runs and 63 RBI.

How to make 2023 MLB All-Star Game picks

Severance has taken a close look at the AL vs. NL matchup from all angles and is leaning Under on the run total.

