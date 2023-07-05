The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. On July 2, the rosters for the American League and National League squads were unveiled. Starters had already been announced following the conclusion of the two-phase fan ballot. The remainder of each league's 32-man roster -- meaning reserves and 12 pitchers -- was determined by player vote and in some instances commissioner's selection.
Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play in the game or even be healthy at the moment. There will also be plenty of injury replacements are chosen by the league, and each team's manager (Dusty Baker in the AL and Rob Thomson in the NL) will pick replacements needed in their respective starting lineups.
The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four players apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.
Now for the full rosters.
American League starters
- C: Jonah Heim, Rangers
- 1B: Yandy Díaz, Rays
- 2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers
- 3B: Josh Jung, Rangers
- SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees (injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels (injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros
Roster replacements for injured players are listed below. Ohtani received his starting spot prior to Phase 2 of the fan vote for being the AL's top vote-earner in Phase 1. The remaining eight starters in each league were selected from two finalists at each position during Phase 2 of fan balloting.
National League starters
- C: Sean Murphy, Braves
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- 2B: Luis Arraez, Marlins
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- SS: Orlando Arcia, Braves
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- OF: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
- DH: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
- Manager: Rob Thomson, Phillies
On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod.
American League position player reserves
- C Salvador Perez, Royals
- C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays
- SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
- 3B José Ramírez, Guardians
- SS Wander Franco, Rays (replaces Aaron Judge)
- OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox
- OF Austin Hays, Orioles
- OF Yordan Alvarez, Astros (injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF Adolis García, Rangers
- OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (replaces Yordan Alvarez)
- OF Kyle Tucker, Astros (replaces Mike Trout)
- DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics
National League position player reserves
- C Will Smith, Dodgers
- C Elias Díaz, Rockies
- 1B Matt Olson, Braves
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- 2B Ozzie Albies, Braves
- 3B Austin Riley, Braves
- SS Dansby Swanson, Cubs
- OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks
- OF Nick Castellanos, Phillies
- OF Juan Soto, Padres
- DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins
American League pitchers
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels (unlikely to pitch in ASG due to finger issue)
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Luis Castillo, Mariners
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
- Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- Shane McClanahan, Rays (injured, will not play in ASG)
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Michael Lorenzen, Tigers
- Kenley Jansen, Red Sox
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Félix Bautista, Orioles
- Yennier Cano, Orioles
- George Kirby, Mariners (replaces Shane McClanahan)
National League pitchers
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
- Spencer Strider, Braves
- Bryce Elder, Braves
- Justin Steele, Cubs
- Mitch Keller, Pirates
- Josiah Gray, Nationals
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (injured, will not play in ASG)
- Marcus Stroman, Cubs
- Alexis Díaz, Reds
- Josh Hader, Padres
- Devin Williams, Brewers
- Camilo Doval, Giants
- David Bednar, Pirates (replaces Clayton Kershaw)
Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.