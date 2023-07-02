The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled for July 11 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, and on Sunday the full rosters for the American League and National League squads were unveiled.

Starters had already been announced following the conclusion of the two-phase fan ballot. The remainder of each league's 32-man roster -- meaning reserves and 12 pitchers -- was determined by player vote and in some instances commissioner's selection. Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play or even be healthy enough to play.

The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.

Now for the full rosters.

American League starters

C: Jonah Heim, Rangers

1B: Yandy Díaz, Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Rangers

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees (on injured list and will be replaced)

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros

In the case of Judge or any other injured player voted as a starter by fans, the respective manager will select a replacement starter from his pool of reserves. Ohtani received his starting spot prior to Phase 2 of the fan vote for being the AL's top vote-earner in Phase 1. The remaining eight starters in each league were selected from two finalists at each position during Phase 2 of fan balloting.

National League starters

C: Sean Murphy, Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez, Marlins

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS: Orlando Arcia, Braves

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

DH: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

Manager: Rob Thomson, Phillies

On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod.

American League reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Royals; Adley Rutschman, Orioles

INF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays; Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; José Ramírez, Guardians

OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox; Austin Hays, Orioles; Yordan Alvarez, Astros, Adolis García, Rangers

DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics

National League reserves

C: Will Smith, Dodgers; Elias Díaz, Rockies

INF: Matt Olson, Braves; Ozzie Albies, Braves; Austin Riley, Braves; Dansby Swanson, Cubs; Pete Alonso, Mets

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks; Nick Castellanos, Phillies; Juan Soto, Padres

DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins

American League pitchers

National League pitchers

Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.