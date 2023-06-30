Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game fan voting has concluded, and that means we know the American League and National League starters for the upcoming Midsummer Classic.

Phase 1 of the vote left us with two finalists at each position and also granted guaranteed spots to the leading vote-getter in each league: DH Shohei Ohtani of the Angels in the AL and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL. After Phase 1, the slates were wiped clean, and fans chose between those two finalists at each remaining position (in the outfield, three starters were chosen from six finalists). Now here are the results, as announced by MLB on Thursday (with career selection for each player in parentheses:

Position American League starter National League starter Catcher Jonah Heim, Rangers (1st) Sean Murphy, Braves (1st) First base Yandy Díaz, Rays (1st) Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (7th) Second base Marcus Semien, Rangers (2nd) Luis Arraez, Marlins (2nd) Third base Josh Jung, Rangers (1st) Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (8th) Shortstop Corey Seager, Rangers (4th) Orlando Arcia, Braves (1st) Outfield Aaron Judge, Yankees (5th) Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (4th) Outfield Mike Trout, Angels (11th) Mookie Betts, Dodgers (7th) Outfield Randy Arozarena, Rays (1st) Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (1st) Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Angels (3rd) J.D. Martinez, Dodgers (6th)

The Texas Rangers top all comers with four All-Star starters, and in the NL, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three fan-vote selections. Speaking of the Rangers, they're just the third AL team to have three infielders named to the starting lineup since fan balloting was reinstated in 1970. The 2004 and 2011 Yankees also pulled it off. Now for some additional notes:

Betts said his participation in the Home Run Derby was dependent upon his being an All-Star. Now that he is, he's confirmed that he'll be part of the Derby field this year

Trout now becomes the 14th player in MLB history to be elected by the fans 10 or more times. The only other American Leaguers to pull off that feat are all Hall of Famers: Cal Ripken Jr., George Brett, and Ken Griffey Jr.



Judge is now just the fourth player in Yankees history to earn at least five fan elections. The others are Derek Jeter (9), Dave Winfield (7), and Alex Rodriguez (8). Unfortunately, Judge remains injured and will not be able to play.



Arenado is now tied David Wright for the second-most fan elections by an NL third baseman Only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt with nine has more.



As Sarah Langs notes, Jung becomes just the second rookie third baseman to start the All-Star Game. The first was Eddie Kazak in 1949.

As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Dusty Baker (Astros) and Rob Thomson (Phillies). The All-Star Game rosters are chosen through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2.