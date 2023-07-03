The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled for July 11 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, and on Sunday the full rosters for the American League and National League squads were unveiled.
Starters had already been announced following the conclusion of the two-phase fan ballot. The remainder of each league's 32-man roster -- meaning reserves and 12 pitchers -- was determined by player vote and in some instances commissioner's selection. Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play or even be healthy enough to play.
The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.
Now for the full rosters.
American League starters
C: Jonah Heim, Rangers
1B: Yandy Díaz, Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees (on injured list and will be replaced)
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros
In the case of Judge or any other injured player voted as a starter by fans, the respective manager will select a replacement starter from his pool of reserves. Ohtani received his starting spot prior to Phase 2 of the fan vote for being the AL's top vote-earner in Phase 1. The remaining eight starters in each league were selected from two finalists at each position during Phase 2 of fan balloting.
National League starters
C: Sean Murphy, Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Marlins
3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS: Orlando Arcia, Braves
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
OF: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
DH: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
Manager: Rob Thomson, Phillies
On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod.
American League reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Royals; Adley Rutschman, Orioles
INF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays; Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; José Ramírez, Guardians
OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox; Austin Hays, Orioles; Yordan Alvarez, Astros, Adolis García, Rangers
DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics
National League reserves
C: Will Smith, Dodgers; Elias Díaz, Rockies
INF: Matt Olson, Braves; Ozzie Albies, Braves; Austin Riley, Braves; Dansby Swanson, Cubs; Pete Alonso, Mets
OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks; Nick Castellanos, Phillies; Juan Soto, Padres
DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins
American League pitchers
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Luis Castillo, Mariners
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
- Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- Shane McClanahan, Rays
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Michael Lorenzen, Tigers
- Kenley Jansen, Red Sox
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Félix Bautista, Orioles
- Yennier Cano, Orioles
National League pitchers
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
- Spencer Strider, Braves
- Bryce Elder, Braves
- Justin Steele, Cubs
- Mitch Keller, Pirates
- Josiah Gray, Nationals
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Marcus Stroman, Cubs
- Alexis Díaz, Reds
- Josh Hader, Padres
- Devin Williams, Brewers
- Camilo Doval, Giants
Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.