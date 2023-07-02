The All-Star teams were just revealed with the 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game that is set to take place in Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11. The National League and American League teams can be viewed here. As is customary upon the release of the initial All-Star teams, it's time for complaints. The buzzword is "snub."

Now, let's be clear that we aren't necessarily saying that there were undeserving choices and let's also remember that a handful of the below players will be added to the rosters in the coming days as injury replacements. Instead, think of this list as a place to find the best players this season who did not -- or not yet -- make the All-Star team.

Presenting, the 2023 MLB All-Snub Team.

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, Giants - Really, the catcher selections for both squads this year were correct. Let's give a shout to the switch-hitting rookie in San Francisco, though, as he entered play Sunday hitting .314 with a .542 slugging percentage in his 34 games.

Also: Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Francisco Alvarez, Mets

First baseman

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - The 2022 MVP and possible future Hall of Famer is hitting a pedestrian (for him) .286/.375/.492, but that's plenty good enough for a player of his pedigree to make the All-Star Game.

Also: Luke Raley, Rays; Christian Walker, Diamondbacks; LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants; Spencer Steer, Reds

Second baseman

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks - The first-place Diamondbacks are sending three players, but Marte would've been a worthy addition. He's got 13 doubles, four triples, 15 homers, 44 RBI, 61 runs, six steals and an .867 OPS.

Also: Thairo Estrada, Giants; Nico Hoerner, Cubs; Brandon Drury, Angels; Ha-seong Kim, Padres; Nolan Gorman, Cardinals

Third baseman

Isaac Paredes, Rays - He's sporting an .867 OPS with 14 homers and 53 RBI. The Rays have been the best team in the American League all season and have three All-Stars, but they certainly could have gotten more recognition here.

Also: JD Davis, Giants; Alex Bregman, Astros; Rafael Devers, Red Sox; Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Matt Chapman, Blue Jays; Jeimer Candelario, Nationals

Let's also discuss Elly De La Cruz of the Reds. He has been mentioned as a snub and it should be noted that he's only played in 23 games. I do, however, see the argument that selling the stars of the game to casual fans in the Midsummer Classic and I'd absolutely be OK with him getting an invite via injury replacement.

Shortstop

Wander Franco, Rays - Here's the biggest snub on the board for me. Franco is hitting .283/.343/.459 and that might not jump off the page, but you have to factor in his exceptional defense at shortstop and his outstanding baserunning (including 26 stolen bases). His all-around prowess has him second in baseball-reference.com's version of WAR to just Shohei Ohtani. He's only 22 and MLB should be marketing the hell out of him. Hopefully he's an injury replacement.

Also: Matt McLain, Reds; Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks; Francisco Lindor, Mets

Outfielders

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres - Plenty of people will be pleased that Tatis didn't make the team as he's forever stained from last season's PED suspension. He is, however, an utterly dynamic player on the field and truly one of the most talented players in the world. He's even gotten great in right field despite having only played out there 20 times in 2021.

Brandon Nimmo, Mets - He entered Sunday hitting .282 with a .372 on-base percentage as he continues to be an excellent leadoff man. He's adding power, too, with 12 homers so far, putting him only five away from tying his previous career high.

Christian Yelich, Brewers - This probably happened due to a not-very-good few months to start the season, but Yelich has really turned it on. In his last 23 games, he's hitting .330/.427/.568. Along with being 18 of 20 in stolen bases, Yelich would've been a worthy selection.

Also: T.J. Friedl, Reds; Alex Verdugo, Red Sox; Josh Lowe, Rays; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Lane Thomas, Nationals; Jack Suwinski, Pirates; Ezequiel Duran, Rangers; Brandon Marsh, Phillies

Designated hitter

Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox - The 29-year-old rookie is slashing .305/.377/.477 (128 OPS+) in his first season stateside.

Also: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates

Starting pitchers

George Kirby, Mariners - The host Mariners only have one selection in Luis Castillo and while I don't think we should bend over backward to stack the roster with players from the host team, anyone borderline should get the nod. Kirby leads the majors in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.56 to 1) and has the lowest walk rate. In his 101 innings, he has a 3.21 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 86 strikeouts and nine walks.

Also: Pablo Lopez, Twins; Joe Ryan, Twins; Jesus Luzardo, Marlins: Zach Eflin, Rays; Michael Wacha, Padres; Alex Cobb, Giants; Tyler Wells, Orioles; Blake Snell, Padres; Jon Gray, Rangers; Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks

Relief pitchers

David Bednar, Pirates - Sure, it's mostly due to a bad division, but the Pirates have hung around in contention most of the season and only have their token representative. It couldn't have hurt to give them another and Bednar has a 1.44 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in his 31 1/3 innings. He's 16 for 17 in save chances.

Also: Jason Foley, Tigers; Adbert Alzolay, Cubs