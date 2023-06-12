Fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting position players is underway and, Monday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced the first voting update. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr leads all players in votes, followed by Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Acuña is the only player with 1,000,000 votes thus far.

As a reminder, there are two phases to the voting now. Phase 1 concludes at 12 p.m. ET on June 22, and the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) then move on to Phase 2. The winner of Phase 2 is selected as the All-Star Game starter at his position. Here are the top two vote-getters at each position, and their vote totals:

American League

As a reminder, the race at this point is between the second and third place player at each position (sixth and seventh place outfielder). You just need to be in the top two to advance. Voting totals are reset in the second phase of the voting.

The closest race at this point is at catcher, where fewer than 7,500 votes separate Heim and third-place vote-getter Salvador Perez of the Royals. Blue Jays right fielder George Springer is within 25,000 votes of García for the final outfield spot. No other position is separated by fewer than 75,000 votes, thought it's still very early in the voting.

Rangers and Blue Jays fans have come out strong early in the voting. Eleven Blue Jays and Rangers are among the 18 players currently in position to advance to Phase 2 of the voting.

National League

The National League races aren't much closer than the American League. Dodgers slugger Max Muncy trails Riley by just under 10,000 votes at third base, and Braves ballhawk Michael Harris II is just over 15,000 votes away from joining the outfield mix. The first player on the outside looking in at all other positions is no less than 90,000 votes away.

Fans of the NL East leading Braves have come out very strong in the early days of the voting. A Braves player is in currently in position to advance to Phase 2 of the voting at every position except first base and DH. Still plenty of time to get those votes in, however.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11. The full All-Star Game rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2nd. Phase 2 of the fan voting will be held from June 26-29.