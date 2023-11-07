Awards season has arrived and Monday night Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the three finalists for each of the four major awards. Those awards are Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.

As a reminder, these are regular season awards only. Voting was completed before the postseason began. Also, calling these players "finalists" is a bit of a misnomer. There is no second phase to the voting. The finalists are just the top three vote-getters for each award in each league.

Here is the awards announcement schedule. It is one award per league, so eight total, and all winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 13: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Tuesday, Nov. 14: Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 15: Cy Young

Cy Young Thursday, Nov. 16: Most Valuable Player

Here now are the 2023 MLB awards finalists. The players are listed alphabetically for each award.

Rookie of the Year

American League

National League



Manager of the Year

American League

Bruce Bochy, Rangers

Kevin Cash, Rays

Brandon Hyde, Orioles

National League



Craig Counsell, Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Marlins

Brian Snitker, Braves

Earlier in the day Monday, Counsell left the Brewers to join the NL Central rival Cubs. Counsell's contract expired after the season and he was a free agent.

Cy Young

American League



National League



Most Valuable Player

American League



National League



