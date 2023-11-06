The winners for the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove were revealed Sunday night by Major League Baseball. The Glove Glove award has been around since 1957, with the winner being the best defensive player at each position in each league. It was initially MLB-wide, but in 1958 it was divided up into AL and NL. There was a stretch where there were simply three outfielders per league instead of splitting up the three specific outfield positions, but now it's back to left field, center field and right field, respectively, in each league.

Winners are voted on by coaches and managers, who are forbidden from voting for their own players. That's 75 percent of the decision with the remaining 25 percent being statistical (provided by SABR).

As has become customary in recent years, a few weeks ago MLB released "finalists" for the award. It should be noted that the voting was already complete, the finalists are simply the top three finishers at each position.

Onto the winners!

American League

Pitcher: José Berríos, Blue Jays

Berríos wins his first Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Sonny Gray, Twins; Pablo López, Twins

Catcher: Jonah Heim, Rangers

The first-time World Series champ is now a first-time Gold Glove winner.

Other finalists: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays; Adley Rutschman, Orioles

First base: Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers

Lowe, fresh off winning a World Series title, now has his first career Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Anthony Rizzo, Yankees

Second base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians

It's the second straight Gold Glove for Giménez.

Other finalists: Mauricio Dubón, Astros; Marcus Semien, Rangers

Third base: Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

This is the fourth Gold Glove for Chapman and he's already got two Platinum Gloves to go with them.

Other finalists: Alex Bregman, Astros; José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe, Yankees

The rookie tops two established stars for his first (of many?) Gold Glove. He's the first Yankees rookie to ever win the Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Carlos Correa, Twins; Corey Seager, Rangers

Left field: Steven Kwan, Guardians

The Guardians' youngster has won a Gold Glove in each of his two seasons.

Other finalists: Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays; Austin Hays, Orioles

Center field: Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays

This is Kiermaier's fourth win. It's his first with the Jays and first since 2019.

Other finalists: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Right field: Adolis García, Rangers

García raised his profile in the playoffs with his power at the plate, but he's also excellent in the field and wins his first Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Kyle Tucker, Astros; Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

Utility: Mauricio Dubón, Astros

Dubón wins his first Gold Glove and the only one for the Astros this season.

Other finalists: Zach McKinstry, Tigers; Taylor Walls, Rays

National League

Pitcher: Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Wheeler is yet another first-time winner.

Other finalists: Jesús Luzardo, Marlins; Taijuan Walker, Phillies

Catcher: Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks

The backstop we just saw in the World Series takes home his first Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Patrick Bailey, Giants; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First base: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

This marks the second straight Gold Glove for the first baseman of the NL champs.

Other finalists: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers; Carlos Santana, Pirates and Brewers

Second base: Nico Hoerner, Cubs

It is the first career Gold Glove for Hoerner.

Other finalists: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres; Bryson Stott, Phillies

Third base: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates

This is the first career Gold Glove for Hayes and, very notably, snaps a streak of 10 consecutive wins by Nolan Arenado.

Other finalists: Ryan McMahon, Rockies; Austin Riley, Braves

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Cubs

It's a second straight Gold Glove to Swanson, meaning the Cubs' double play combo takes the hardware at both positions.

Other finalists: Francisco Lindor, Mets; Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies

Left field: Ian Happ, Cubs

Here's another case where it's the second career and second straight win.

Other finalists: David Peralta, Dodgers; Eddie Rosario, Braves

Center field: Brenton Doyle, Rockies

The rookie who covers seemingly miles in Coors Field's spacious outfield wins his first Gold Glove.

Other finalists: Michael Harris II, Braves; Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks

Right field: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

The man who emerged as a superstar shortstop has his first Gold Glove during his first full season in right field.

Other finalists: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Lane Thomas, Nationals

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres

After missing out at second base, Kim wins his first Gold Glove here at the utility spot.

Other finalists: Mookie Betts, Dodgers, Tommy Edman, Cardinals