Julio Rodriguez will have plenty of crowd support on Monday when he competes in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Mariners star was the runner-up in last year's Home Run Derby, topping 30 homers in the first two rounds. He lost 19-18 to Juan Soto in the final. Now, Rodriguez will be comfortable in his home stadium, but he has just 13 homers this season, far fewer than the favorites in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket. New York Mets star Pete Alonso and Luis Robert of the White Sox are the top home-run hitters this season in the 2023 Home Run Derby lineup and are tied for third in MLB with 26. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has the record for homers in a single Home Run Derby with 91, also is among the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby favorites.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Alonso as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in its latest 2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds. Robert is the top seed in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket and the +500 third choice, also trailing Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at +450. Rodriguez, who will compete in his home stadium, is priced at +550, followed by the Rangers' Adolis Garcia (+600). The other participants are the Dodgers' Mookie Betts (+900), Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena (+900) and the Orioles' Adley Rutschman (+1600). Before you lock in your 2023 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Larry Harstein has to say, considering his mastery of MLB picks.

Hartstein is a former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, and he combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus.

2023 Home Run Derby expert preview

For Monday night's big event, Hartstein is fading Pete Alonso, even though he has continued to perform for the struggling Mets. The 28-year-old wasn't nearly as dominant in his quest for a third Home Run Derby title last year, hitting a total of 43. He lost to Rodriguez in the semifinal. Alonso set a first-round record of 35 on his way to his 2021 title, crushing nine measuring 475 feet or longer and finished the 2021 Derby with 74 homers.

Two competitors in the Home Run Derby bracket 2023 have hit more than that in this competition. Guerrero hit a record 91 in the 2019 event, but was edged by Alonso 23-22 in the final round. Rodriguez has the second-most after hitting 81 but losing by one homer to Soto last year. Both have strong exit velocity, with Guerrero's average the highest in the 2023 Home Run Derby field and Rodriguez boasting the 12th-best max exit velocity in MLB. Robert also is among the top sluggers in the field, so Hartstein sees value in avoiding the favorite.

Hartstein has analyzed the 2023 Home Run Derby bracket and come up with his confident pick for a winner. This slugger is "hitting the ball harder than anyone else in this year's Home Run Derby field," Hartstein told SportsLine, and the expert knows he has the most value.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +300

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450

Luis Robert +500

Julio Rodriguez +550

Adolis Garcia +600

Mookie Betts +900

Randy Arozarena +900

Adley Rutschman +1600

2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket

1 Robert vs. 8 Rutschman

4 Garcia vs. 5 Arozarena



3 Betts vs. 6 Guerrero

2 Alonso vs. 7 Rodriguez