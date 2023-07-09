New York Mets star Pete Alonso takes another shot at history in Monday's 2023 MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle. The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, but first Alonso will take his shot at tying Ken Griffey Jr.'s Home Run Derby record of three titles. Alonso won titles in 2019 and 2021, but lost to Seattle's Julio Rodriguez in last year's semifinals. Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals defeated Rodriguez to win the title in Los Angeles. Soto won't defend his title at the 2023 Home Run Derby, which is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Alonso has 26 home runs this year, tied for third in MLB with Luis Robert of the White Sox.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Alonso as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in its latest 2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds. Robert is the top seed in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket and the +500 third choice, also trailing Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at +450. Rodriguez, who will compete in his home stadium, is priced at +550, followed by the Rangers' Adolis Garcia (+600). The other participants are the Dodgers' Mookie Betts (+900), Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena (+900) and the Orioles' Adley Rutschman (+1600). Before you lock in your 2023 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Larry Harstein has to say, considering his mastery of MLB picks.

Hartstein is a former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, and he combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Larry is coming off three straight profitable MLB seasons on SportsLine (plus $1,582 overall) while winning an additional $2,057 on MLB props and team totals given out on "The Early Edge." He is 59-40 on his past 99 MLB picks (plus $1,203). Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2023 Home Run Derby odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

2023 Home Run Derby expert preview

For Monday night's big event, Hartstein is fading Pete Alonso, even though he has continued to perform for the struggling Mets. The 28-year-old is tied for third in the league in home runs despite missing eight games with a wrist injury. However, that injury is one reason Hartstein is shying away from the "Polar Bear." Alonso also already has two titles and could ease up a little knowing he will need to carry the Mets for the remainder of the season if they want to get back to the postseason.

Alonso lost by eight home runs in the semifinals last year after Rodriguez hit 31. The Mariners star is back again and will have massive fan support in Seattle. The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket also includes Luis Robert, the player tied with Alonso with 26 homers. Garcia has 23 homers, sixth-most in MLB, and while Guerrero has just 13, he racked up 81 the previous two seasons. See his other 2023 Home Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Home Run Derby picks

Hartstein has analyzed the 2023 Home Run Derby bracket and come up with his confident pick for a winner. This slugger is "hitting the ball harder than anyone else in this year's Home Run Derby field," Hartstein told SportsLine, and the expert knows he has the most value. You can only get this selection at SportsLine.

So, who wins the MLB Home Run Derby 2023? And which player has a massive hitting advantage? Visit SportsLine to see Larry Hartstein's 2023 Home Run Derby prediction, all from the expert who has crushed his MLB picks over the past three seasons, and find out.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

See 2023 MLB Home Run Derby picks here

Pete Alonso +300

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450

Luis Robert +500

Julio Rodriguez +550

Adolis Garcia +600

Mookie Betts +900

Randy Arozarena +900

Adley Rutschman +1600

2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket

1 Robert vs. 8 Rutschman

4 Garcia vs. 5 Arozarena



3 Betts vs. 6 Guerrero

2 Alonso vs. 7 Rodriguez