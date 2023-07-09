Major League Baseball's 2023 Home Run Derby is set for Monday night at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Headlining the eight-player field is Mets slugger Pete Alonso, a two-time Home Run Derby winner (2019 and 2021). Alonso is looking to join Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions in Derby history.

Also participating in this year's bracket are Randy Arozarena (Rays), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Adolis García (Rangers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox), Julio Rodríguez (Mariners), and Adley Rutschman (Orioles).

Here's how you can watch this year's Home Run Derby.

2023 Home Run Derby

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle | When: 8 p.m. ET; Monday, July 10

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Home Run Derby bracket

Participants are seeded for the opening round based on their season home run totals as of July 4. The tiebreaker, which gave Robert the No. 1 seed over Alonso, was home runs as of June 15.

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena

The winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8 will take on the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 in the second round, and the winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 will face the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6. Cardinals fans may want to take a bathroom break during that No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup. St. Louis traded away García and Arozarena in the span of three weeks during the 2019-20 offseason.

Home Run Derby format

The Home Run Derby has undergone several changes the last few years, which have livened up the event. There's no denying the Derby had become a bit stale. Here are the new rules:

Each contestant gets three minutes in the first and second rounds to hit as many home runs as he can. Contestants in the finals, or the third round, get two minutes.

Each contestant gets a bonus of 30 seconds at the end of each regulation period, and can earn another 30 seconds if he hits at least one home run 440 feet.

Each contestant gets one 45-second time out during each regulation period. Time outs can not be called during bonus time.

Any round ending in a tie will be decided by a 60-second "swing off" with no time outs or bonus time. If there is still a tie after that, there will be successive three-swing "swing offs" until the tie is broken.

There is a $2.5 million prize pool. The Home Run Derby champion gets a cool $1 million.

Home Run Derby odds

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Alonso is the favorite to take home that elusive third Home Run Derby title. Here are the full odds for Monday's showdown: