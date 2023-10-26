The end of Major League Baseball's regular season spells the beginning of the field and general manager carousels. Professional sports is a zero-sum results-based industry. In order for there to be a winner, there has to be a loser. Lose often enough and it'll be time to find a new job.

Some individuals have learned that lesson the hard way. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made executive changes in-season, firing Chaim Bloom and Rick Hahn, respectively. The Red Sox have hired former reliever Craig Breslow, while the White Sox have already named Chris Getz as Hahn's successor. Mets GM Billy Eppler stepped down after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' use of "phantom" IL stints. The Marlins, fresh off their playoff run, have parted ways with GM Kim Ng after just three years.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Guardians will have to find a successor for longtime skipper Terry "Tito" Francona, who stepped down at season's end. The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler with just a few days left on the schedule and are expected to be hiring Bob Melvin away from the Padres to replace him, which then leaves an opening in San Diego. New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter announced prior to the season finale that he would not return in 2024, and the Angels have opted against bringing back Phil Nevin following another disappointing season. Dusty Baker announced his retirement after the Astros were eliminated in the ALCS.

The Mets and Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, have already hired new high-ranking baseball executives. The Mets nabbed David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers after years of flirtation. The Tigers then grabbed Jeff Greenberg from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

You can be certain that more changes are coming across the league. CBS Sports will be chronicling them all below -- in both, a handy table format, as well as a team-by-team breakdown of who they've interviewed and hired. Consider this your one-stop shop for all GM and managerial news.

MLB manager and GM tracker Team Name Status News Chaim Bloom (executive) Fired Craig Breslow has been hired as chief baseball officer. Terry Francona (manager) Stepped down Guardians have not made new hire yet. Jeff Greenberg (executive) Hired The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new GM on Sept. 26. Dusty Baker (manager) Retired Baker announced he is retiring on Oct. 25. Phil Nevin (manager) Will not return The Angels will not bring Nevin back in 2024. Craig Counsell (manager) Free agent Counsell has not yet announced his future plans. David Stearns (executive) Hired The Mets hired Stearns officially on Oct. 2. He had previously been a high-ranking member in the Brewers front office from 2019-23. Buck Showalter (manager) Will not return Showalter announced on Oct. 1 he will not return for the final season of his contract. Billy Eppler (executive) Resigned Eppler resigned from his GM role on Oct. 5 after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' usage of phantom IL stints. Aaron Boone (manager) Expected to return The Yankees are expected to retain Boone for the 2024 season. Bob Melvin (manager) Hired The Giants fired Gabe Kapler on Sept. 29 after failing to make the postseason for the third time in four tries. In late October, they hired Melvin to replace him. The veteran manager had been with the division-rival Padres for the last two seasons. Kim Ng (executive) Parted ways Ng, whose contract was up after the 2023 season, will not return to Miami. Bob Melvin (manager) Parted ways Melvin accepted the Giants' managerial post after being allowed to interview for the job by the Padres.

Boston Red Sox (executive)

The Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom on Sept. 14 after most of four seasons at the helm. Bloom had led the Red Sox to just one playoff berth. In his place, former left-handed reliever Craig Breslow will lead the front office as the chief baseball officer, the team announced Oct. 25. Breslow has worked in the Chicago Cubs' front office since Jan. 2019, specializing mostly in pitcher development.

Boston had trouble securing interviews with top candidates -- current Rays advisor and former Rangers GM Jon Daniels, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, Phillies GM Sam Fuld, and Twins president of baseball operated Derek Falvey all declined to interview, according to The Athletic. Former Astros GM James Click also took himself out of the running, according to the Boston Globe. Former Marlins GM Kim Ng also declined an interview.

Cleveland Guardians (manager)

Terry Francona stepped down from the gig following a 23-year run that included the last 11 spent with Cleveland, but didn't go as far as to announce his retirement. Francona, 64, had dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. At times, those caused him to take a leave of absence from the club.

The Guardians have since interviewed Giants bullpen coach Craig Albernaz, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough for the position. The Guardians have also been linked to White Sox bench coach Charlie Montoyo and Rangers hitting coach Donnie Ecker, per Paul Hoynes.

Mariners coach Stephen Vogt is "emerging" as a serious candidate, according to Jeff Passan.

Detroit Tigers (general manager)

The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg, formerly of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, to serve as their new general manager on Sept. 26. Greenberg, who worked in the Chicago Cubs front office in the past, will be Detroit's No. 2 baseball operations executive, under the watch of president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

The Tigers did not announce any other candidates throughout their search.

Dusty Baker, Houston's skipper since 2020, announced on Oct. 25 that he is retiring after 26 years as a manager. Baker, 74, led the Astros to the American League pennant in both 2021 and 2022, winning his first World Series as a skipper in 2022. He is seventh on the all-time managerial wins list.

Los Angeles Angels (manager)

The Angels dismissed Phil Nevin after a season-and-a-half on the job. Nevin originally took over in summer 2022 following Joe Maddon's firing. He was unable to guide Los Angeles to its first postseason berth since 2014, however, and the Angels decided to make a chance. It's worth noting that Nevin is the fourth manager the Angels have fired since the end of the 2018 season.

On Oct. 24, Jon Morosi reported that former Mets manager Buck Showalter is a candidate to replace Nevin in Anaheim. As Morosi notes, Showalter and Angels GM Perry Minasian worked together when both were with the Rangers. Showalter, 67, has guided four different teams to the postseason during his long managerial career.

Milwaukee Brewers (manager)

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee's manager since 2015, will watch his contract elapse at season's end. Counsell had been rumored to have interest in taking at least a season off. That's no longer expected to be the case, making him arguably the top available managerial candidate this winter.

New York Mets (executive and manager)

The Mets announced David Stearns as their new top baseball executive on Monday. Stearns had served as the Brewers' GM from 2019-23. Stearns will now oversee all of the Mets' baseball operations department, including general manager Billy Eppler, who is expected to remain in that role.

Manager Buck Showalter will not remain with the club for 2024, the final season of his contract. Showalter announced the news himself on Sunday, Oct. 1.

General manager Billy Eppler resigned on Oct. 5 after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into how the Mets used the injured list during the 2023 season.

The Mets have received permission to interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell ahead of his contract expiration, according to SNY.

New York Yankees (manager)

The Yankees are expected to retain manager Aaron Boone next season, though no official announcement has been made. Boone just completed his sixth season with the team. The Yankees finished in fourth place and went 82-80, their worst record since 1992.

San Francisco Giants (manager)

The Giants have hired Bob Melvin to be their next manager. A veteran skipper, Melvin had spent the last two seasons with the Padres, and the Giants moved quickly to hire him after the Padres granted permission for him to interview. Across a 20-year managerial career in the majors, Melvin, who soon turns 62, has guided three different clubs to the postseason.

Previously, the Giants elected to move on from Gabe Kapler after missing the postseason for the third time in four tries under his guidance. It likely didn't help Kapler's case that recent media reports contained anonymous Giants critiquing the overly laid back nature of the clubhouse amid a second-half tailspin.

Miami Marlins (executive)

After just three years leading the Marlins, Kim Ng will not return to the club in 2024, despite their playoff run. The team said on Oct. 16 that Ng chose not to pick up her mutual option.

San Diego Padres (manager)

After allowing Bob Melvin to jump to the Giants, the Padres will now be in search of a new manager to right the ship in San Diego. According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the Padres are expected to go with an internal replacement for Melvin, either bench coach Ryan Flaherty or senior advisor to player development (and former Cardinals manager) Mike Shildt. The Padres have since interviewed both, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.