The NL-East leading Atlanta Braves, who have won eight of their past nine, host the uneven Houston Astros on Friday to launch a three-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. The Braves (14-5) had won eight straight before falling 1-0 to the Padres in the last of a three-game set in San Diego. The weekend matchup against the Astros presents a rematch of the 2021 World Series that Atlanta won in six games. The Astros (9-10) have won three of their past four and just took two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays.

For Friday, the Braves are -115 betting favorites (risk $115 to win $100), while the Astros return a price of -105 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds for Astros vs. Braves. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks (11-9) look to get back on track after dropping two straight as they host the division rival Padres (10-11). The latest MLB lines list San Diego as the slight -115 favorite in that 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Milwaukee Brewers (-170) to defeat the Boston Red Sox (+145). The model sees the Brewers (14-5), who have won four straight, winning this matchup in 63% of simulations.

Milwaukee has won seven of the past nine meetings in this series and has posted a record of 22-7 in its past 29 interleague games. Conversely, the Red Sox (10-10) have dropped their last four contests against NL Central opponents.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-1, 3.18) of Milwaukee will attempt to bounce back from his first loss of the season. He squares off against Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50), who makes his second road start of the season for Boston. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make MLB parlays for April 21

