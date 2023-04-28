The Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in baseball, will look to extend their recent dominance over the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet Friday in the second of a four-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. The Rays swept the White Sox in a three-game series earlier this season and started this series with a 14-5 victory on Thursday behind a career-high five RBI from Isaac Paredes. The White Sox will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak. Right-hander Zach Eflin, a key off-season acquisition for the Rays (21-5), has thus far proven to be a sound investment for the club that signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract. He is 3-0 with an ERA of 2.81 and will be seeking his first road victory of the season. Projected White Sox starter Lucas Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven career starts against the Rays.

For Friday, the Rays are -155 money-line favorites (risk $155 to win $100), while the White Sox come back at +130 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds for Rays vs. White Sox. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. The game is one of 14 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13), who have won five of their past six, visit the Houston Astros (-155) to kick off a three-game weekend series at 8:10 p.m. ET. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 7:10 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly 15-1. You can see the model's top MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals (+120). The model sees Los Angeles coming out on top in a whopping 62% of simulations. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (13-13) will attempt to erase the memory of a rough visit to Pittsburgh that saw them drop the last two of a three-game series by a combined score of 14-3. Los Angeles third baseman Max Muncy, the major league-leader with 11 home runs, is set to return to the lineup following paternity leave. Right-hander Dustin May (2-1, 3.07), who allowed two earned runs in a road win over the Chicago Cubs in his last outing, will start for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals (10-16) will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA) to the mound in the series opener. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in five career starts against Los Angeles. You can see who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for April 28

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday, including one on a big road underdog. You can see the model's best bets at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more nearly 15-1? And which big road underdog should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 26-21 run on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.