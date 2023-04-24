The team with the best record in baseball faces off against the reigning World Series champions when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Houston Astros on Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays (19-3) started the season winning their first 13 games and enter Monday having won five in a row. Meanwhile the Astros (12-10) are coming off a three-game sweep of the Braves in Atlanta. Tampa Bay is a -155 favorite in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Houston is a +130 underdog for that 6:40 p.m. ET start. The over/under for runs scored is 8.5.

The game is one of 11 on the MLB schedule for Monday. Elsewhere in the majors, the AL West-leading Rangers visit Cincinnati (+105) at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Yankees and Twins (-160) start a series in Minneapolis at 7:40 p.m. ET. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:10 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 6-1. You can see the model's top MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Orioles (+105) to beat the Red Sox in a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch. Baltimore (14-7) enters the game having won six straight games and sits in second place in the AL East. Meanwhile Boston (12-11) is in last place in the division.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer is coming off his best start of the year: 6⅔ shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out six and walking none against the Nationals. He will square off Red Sox lefty Chris Sale (1-1, 8.00), who has struggled this season and gave up seven runs to Baltimore in his season debut. You can see who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for April 24

The model also locked in two other best bets for Monday, including a play on an even bigger American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 6-1? And what AL underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 26-21 run on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.