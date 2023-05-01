The New York Yankees look to break out of their slump when they host the Cleveland Guardians in the opener of a three-game series on Monday (7:05 p.m. ET) at Yankee Stadium. New York (15-14), which is dealing with a plethora of injuries, has lost three straight contests and six of its last eight. The Yankees were trounced 15-2 at Texas on Sunday to fall into a tie with Boston for last place in the American League East, eight games behind division-leading Tampa Bay. Cleveland (13-15) also is struggling as it has lost nine of 13 following Sunday's 7-1 setback at Boston. On Monday, New York's Domingo German (2-2, 5.54 ERA) gets the start against Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (1-2, 5.40). The Yankees are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Guardians are +115 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The game is one of six on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-170) aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants look to end their three-game slide when they visit the Houston Astros (-190). Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Dodgers (-170) to defeat the Phillies at 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles lost the final two contests of its three-game series at Pittsburgh to drop to .500 but regained its composure at home as it swept a three-game set against St. Louis over the weekend. Despite leading the National League with 47 home runs, the Dodgers proved in their last two victories that they can win without the benefit of the long ball.

An RBI single by Austin Barnes in the second inning on Saturday was all Clayton Kershaw needed as he limited the Cardinals to a pair of singles and registered nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 triumph. A day later, the Dodgers spotted St. Louis a two-run lead before going to work, scoring just one of their runs in a 6-3 win with a hit.

However, Los Angeles' forte is smashing the ball as Max Muncy leads the major leagues with 11 homers, and Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker has served up three blasts in his last two starts after yielding just one over his first three outings of the season. You can see who else to back here.

