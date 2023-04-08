Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer looks for his second win in as many starts Saturday when he takes on the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee. Lauer has pitched well at American Family Field. In 28 career games there, including 27 starts, Lauer is 11-7 with a 3.47 ERA. In 150.1 innings, he has allowed 123 hits, 58 earned runs and 54 walks, while striking out 146 for a 1.18 WHIP. Lauer will be opposed by Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who is also 1-0 on the year despite allowing three earned runs in five innings in Sunday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays. In Saturday's game, the Cardinals are -140 betting favorites (risk $140 to win $100), while the Brewers fetch a price of +118 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Saturday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Toronto Blue Jays (5-3) battle the Los Angeles Angels (4-3), as both teams build toward making a postseason run. The Angels are the -120 favorites, while the Blue Jays return a price of +100 in the latest MLB lines.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

Top MLB picks for April 8

After simulating every game on Saturday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Los Angeles Dodgers (-155) to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks (+130). Entering this year, the Dodgers have been impressive against the Diamondbacks, going 30-8 against Arizona over the past two seasons. Los Angeles also had the best road record in all of baseball last season, going 54-27 away from home in 2022.

Los Angeles has won three of four, including a two-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies, and a 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks Thursday. Arizona beat Los Angeles 6-3 on Friday. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard will get the start for the Dodgers. He got a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday, pitching six dominant innings, allowing just one earned run and four hits with zero walks. He struck out six. You can see who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for April 8

