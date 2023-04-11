The Tampa Bay Rays continue their charge toward history Tuesday as they look to remain undefeated when they resume their four-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay (10-0) opened the set with its franchise-record third consecutive shutout, a 1-0 triumph on Monday. Brandon Lowe homered in his third straight contest to help the Rays become the seventh team since 1901 to win its first 10 games and first since the Milwaukee Brewers, who opened the 1987 season with a 13-game winning streak to match the all-time record set by the 1982 Atlanta Braves. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (2-0, 1.50 ERA) faces Boston's Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 3.45 in 2022). The Rays are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +158 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Arizona Diamondbacks look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host Milwaukee and the rematch of the 2022 NL Wild Card Series continues when the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets, with New York listed as the -140 favorite in the latest MLB odds. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Tuesday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:35 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1. You can see the model's top picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking Tampa Bay (-190) to defeat Boston. The Rays are two victories away from matching the longest winning streak in franchise history, which was set from June 9-22, 2004. Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 76-18 during its current surge and won each of its first nine contests by at least four runs.

Lowe, who was limited to 65 games last year due to injuries, has hit safely in six of his eight contests in 2023 and driven in nine runs over the last three. McClanahan has reached double digits in victories in each of his first two major-league seasons and is well on his way to hitting the mark again. The 25-year-old left-hander won his first two starts of the campaign, tossing six scoreless innings against Detroit in his season debut before yielding two runs over six frames at Washington last Wednesday. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make MLB parlays for April 11

The model also locked in three other best bets for Tuesday, including one on a team that pays plus-money. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 6-1? And which team that pays plus-money does the model like on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that ended last season on a 20-14 roll on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.