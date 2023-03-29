The 2023 MLB regular season commences on Thursday with games across the country, including the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros hosting the Chicago White Sox in an Opening Day matchup at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros, while Dylan Cease (14-8, 2.2) will start for the White Sox. Houston is a -160 favorite in the latest Astros vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +135 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7. The game is one of 15 on a full MLB schedule for Opening Day.

Elsewhere in the majors, two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels at Oakland, and Jacob deGrom makes his first start for the Rangers, against the reigning National League champion Phillies. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Opening Day, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 15-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top Opening Day MLB picks

After simulating every game on Thursday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Phillies (+115) to beat the Rangers. Philadelphia is coming off a season in which the club surprisingly tore through the National League playoffs before losing to the Astros in six games in the World Series. Meanwhile, Texas enters 2023 after losing 94 games last season and finishing fourth in the American League West.

The Phillies' Trea Turner enters Opening Day swinging a hot bat. Signed to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason, Turner batted .435 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 14 games — six with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic and eight with the Phillies in spring training. His bat will add even more pop to a lineup that ranked seventh in the majors last season in runs (4.6 per game). You can see who else to back here.

How to make Opening Day MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Thursday, including a play on an even bigger underdog. You can only see the model's MLB Thursday best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 15-1? And what big underdog does the model like on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 20-14 run on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.