Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 teams in action on 2023 Opening Day. Fans will be treated to 12 hours of continuous MLB action with the 15-game slate starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the Opening Day schedule. The Yankees and $360 million man Aaron Judge open the season against the Giants (who tried to pry Judge out of New York over the offseason), while Jacob deGrom will make his Rangers debut in front of home fans as Texas hosts the reigning NL champion Phillies and new shortstop Trea Turner.

The best pitching matchup of the day on paper is in Miami, where 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will lead the Marlins against the Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Astros will begin their World Series title defense at home against the White Sox, and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound against the A's in one of the final games on the schedule.

Below is the entire 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule, complete with pitching matchups.

2023 MLB Opening Day schedule