The Baltimore Orioles seized the top spot in the AL East on Thursday, and now they'll try to hold that ground when they face the Tampa Bay Rays again Friday. The game is one of 15 on the Friday MLB schedule and is the second of a four-game set at Tropicana Field. The Orioles (59-37) won 4-3 on a 10th-inning sacrifice fly from Colton Cowser for their 10th victory in their past 12 games. The Rays, the best team in MLB through the early part of the season, have lost five straight and 12 of their last 15. Orioles vs. Rays is set for first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET in St. Petersburg, Fla. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rays as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in its latest MLB odds. The Orioles are +122 underdogs, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

With 15 games on the Friday MLB schedule, there are many possibilities for wagers. If you combine your favorite picks into a parlay, you can cash in big. Before you lock in your MLB picks or parlays for Friday's games, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 10-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the San Francisco Giants (-156) to defeat the Washington Nationals. San Francisco comes off a four-game split with the Reds, losing the past two. But Cincinnati is a much better team than Washington, which is in last place in the NL East. The Giants are battling for at least a wild-card spot and sit two back in the NL West. San Francisco should have the edge on the mound, with left-hander Alex Wood (4-3, 4.53 ERA) facing Washington rookie righty Jake Irvin (2-5, 4.96)

The Nationals are 2-4 since the All-Star break and allowed an average of 10.5 runs in the four losses. They are also 3-15 in their past 15 games at home. Washington is among the league's worst teams in run differential (-105, 27th), while San Francisco is in the top 10 (+38, ninth). The Giants have five players with at least 10 home runs, including Wilmer Flores, who hit his 12th in a 5-1 loss to the Reds on Thursday. Irvin has allowed at least one homer in four straight games. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

The model has locked in three other best bets for Friday, including two confident plays on money-line underdogs. You can see the model's MLB best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 10-1, and which underdog does the model love? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on an 11-2 roll on top-rated run-line picks, and find out.