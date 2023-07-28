A pair of intriguing matchups in both leagues highlight the 15-game Friday MLB schedule. The AL East remains a focus, as the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) sit 1.5 games above the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) in the standings. The Rays are in Houston to face the Astros, who are two games behind Texas in the AL West. The Orioles host the Yankees, who are last in the East but six games above .500. In the NL, there's a clash of first-place teams as the Braves host the Brewers. The Reds are on the edge of the wild card race but breathing down Milwaukee's neck in the Central, and they visit the Dodgers on Friday night.

First pitch for Yankees vs. Orioles is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Yankees as -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in its latest MLB odds, while the over-under for total runs is 8.5. The Rays and Astros are even on the money line (risk $110 to win $100), while the Braves (-178) and Dodgers (-240) are both strong favorites. Friday's MLB schedule brings a plethora of wagering possibilities, and if you combine your picks into a parlay, you can cash in big. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays for Friday's games, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top MLB picks today

One play the model is backing is the Yankees (-125) to beat the Orioles. Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for New York, and the Orioles are set to counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.91). Cole has allowed three runs over his past 12.1 innings, striking out 21 and walking two. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA in road games. Rodriguez has allowed at least four runs in six of his 12 starts and is 1-2 with a 9.11 ERA in six starts at home.

New York has won four of its past five games and knows it needs to get rolling to make up ground in the East. Aaron Judge will be back, and the Yankees have plenty of other big bats in the lineup. Gleyber Torres is hitting a team-best .264 and also leads the team in homers (16) and RBI (43). A lineup that can also feature Anthony Volpe (13 homers), Giancarlo Stanton (13) and Anthony Rizzo (12) could rattle the rookie Rodriguez, who hasn't faced the Yankees. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

