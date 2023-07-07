The Tampa Bay Rays are reeling, and now they face the hottest team in MLB starting tonight as part of a 15-game Friday MLB schedule. The Rays (57-33) were the best team in baseball for much of the first half, but they come off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies at home. Now they host Atlanta, which has MLB's best record at 58-28. The Braves are 25-5 over their past 30 games, while Tampa Bay is 16-14. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as a slight -115 home favorite, with Atlanta at -105 in its latest Braves vs. Rays odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604).

Top MLB picks today

One play the model is backing is the Braves vs. Rays matchup Over 8.5 runs (-165). These are two of the most potent offenses in MLB. Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA) expected to be on the mound for Atlanta against Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50). Both are effective, but these lineups should find the runs. Atlanta averages 5.8 runs per game, and the Rays average 5.7. There were 34 runs scored between these teams in the last series, a three-game set in 2021.

The Rays are at home and will be itching to get back on a roll. They still have seven players with at least 10 home runs, led by Randy Arozarena and Jose Siri with 16 apiece. The Braves have even more pop, with three players boasting at least 20 homers, with Matt Olson second in the majors with 29. Atlanta's Ronald Acuna is second in both batting average (.337) and stolen bases (41). Both of these lineups are stacked, and the model pegs them for just shy of 10 runs. See the model's top MLB picks here.

