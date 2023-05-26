The resurgent Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to keep momentum on their side Friday when they host the Boston Red Sox to kick off a three-game weekend series. The first pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks (29-21) have been one of the most surprising teams in MLB so far this season. They enter Friday 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race. Arizona has won nine of its past 12 but saw its four-game winning streak snapped Thursday after it squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 road loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

For Friday, the Red Sox are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100), while the Diamondbacks return a price of +118 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Other notable MLB lines for Friday include Yankees -105 against the Padres and Rays -110 against the Dodgers.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Kansas City Royals (-120) against the Washington Nationals (+100). The model sees Kansas City winning this matchup (8:10 p.m. ET) in a whopping 63% of simulations.

Although starting pitching woes have been the primary culprit behind a dismal start for the Royals (15-36), this could be favorable circumstances. They are 6-1 in their last seven interleague home games against opponents with losing records.

The Nationals (21-29) have lost four of their past five road games and are 14-46 in the first game of their last 60 series. Washington ranks in the lower third of most major offensive categories and its team ERA of 4.46 ranks No. 9 in the National League. See who else to back here.

