The top two teams in the American League wild card race collide when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays (85-56) lead the wild card race in the AL, while the Mariners (79-61) currently own the second wild card, two games ahead of the Blue Jays (77-63). If the season ended today, the Rays and Mariners would meet in a three-game wild card series. Seattle is a slight -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds, while Tampa Bay is a -109 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 8.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Cubs host the Diamondbacks in a key game in the NL wild card race, and the hot-hitting Astros start a series against the Padres. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 24 of the 2023 MLB season 77-58 (+220) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 14-4 (+640). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in three MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Brewers (+104) to beat the Yankees. Milwaukee (77-62) is in a dogfight with the Cubs (76-65) for the lead in the NL Central. Meanwhile, New York (70-70) which still sits in last place in the AL East, is seven games back in the AL wild card race and has less than a 1% chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Brewers' Christian Yelich is having another excellent season. The 31-year-old former NL MVP leads the team in hits (142), RBI (70) and on-base percentage (.363). He also ranks 11th in the NL in OPS against righthanded pitchers (.866), which bodes well on Friday against the Yankees' Luis Severino. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Friday, including a play on an even bigger underdog, which would pay plus-money. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 6-1, and which big NL underdog should you be all over on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is 77-58 on all top-rated MLB picks this season, and find out.