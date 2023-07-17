The Baltimore Orioles attempt to post their ninth consecutive victory when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their three-game series on Monday (7:05 p.m. ET) at Camden Yards. Baltimore (57-35) edged Miami 5-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and extend its run, which followed a stretch during which the club lost six of seven. Los Angeles (53-39), which owns a 1.5-game lead in the NL West, had its six-game winning streak halted with Sunday's 2-1 loss at the New York Mets. On Monday, Baltimore's Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.35 ERA) makes the start against LA's Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.35).

The Orioles are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are +100 underdogs. The over/under for total runs is 9.5, and the game is one of 10 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere, the San Francisco Giants (-145) aim for their sixth straight win when they visit the Cincinnati Reds, and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (+115) look to make it four in a row when they visit the Seattle Mariners. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Dodgers (+100) to defeat the Orioles. Los Angeles is just 24-23 on the road this season but has won seven of its last 11 away from home. The Dodgers have averaged 5.2 runs during that stretch and have outscored their opponents 56-29 over their last nine overall contests.

After being limited to one run and four hits on Sunday, Los Angeles will be looking to tee off against Rodriguez. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander has been knocked around in two of his last three starts, surrendering eight earned runs over 3.1 innings in both of those outings. Mookie Betts, who is hitting .480 with eight home runs and 18 RBI over his last 14 games, is third in the majors with 27 blasts and third in the NL with 65 RBI. See the model's top MLB picks here.

