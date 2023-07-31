Two of the top teams in the NL Central collide as the first-place Cincinnati Reds visit the surging Chicago Cubs for the opener of a four-game series on Monday (8:05 p.m. ET) at Wrigley Field. Cincinnati (58-49), which is just one-half game ahead of Milwaukee, has split the first six contests of its 10-game road trip after rolling to a 9-0 victory against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Chicago (53-52) fell four games behind the Reds after Sunday's 3-0 loss at St. Louis, which ended its eight-game winning streak. On Monday, Chicago's Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51 ERA) makes the start against Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90).

The Cubs are -121 favorites (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Reds are +105 underdogs. The over/under for total runs is 8, and the game is one of 10 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere, the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles (+124) visit the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, and the Houston Astros (-178) host the Cleveland Guardians in a battle between the second-place teams in the AL West and Central, respectively. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 19 of the 2023 MLB season 49-39 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-3 (+504). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Monday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later.

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Cubs (-121) to defeat the Reds. Chicago is hoping its bats heat back up as it scored 54 runs during its winning streak before being limited to five hits in Sunday's shutout loss. The Cubs are just 27-26 at home this season but have performed well there of late, winning five of their last six at "The Friendly Confines."

Cody Bellinger has taken strides toward returning to the form that led to him becoming NL MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers. The 28-year-old outfielder has paced Chicago's offense this month, batting .406 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 25 games. Yan Gomes also has been hot as he enters Monday with an eight-game hitting streak during which he has driven in seven runs. The 36-year-old catcher recorded two of the Cubs' five hits in Sunday's loss. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Monday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Monday.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of 6-1?