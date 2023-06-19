The San Francisco Giants seek their eighth consecutive victory when they host the San Diego Padres in the opener of their four-game series on Monday (9:45 p.m. ET) at Oracle Park. San Francisco (39-32) wrapped up a perfect six-game road trip on Sunday with a 7-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, San Diego (35-36) edged Tampa Bay 5-4 to complete a 4-2 homestand. The Padres swept a two-game home series with the division rival Giants in April.

On Monday, San Francisco's Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.23 ERA) makes the start against San Diego's Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.89). The Padres are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Giants are +100 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 35-26 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Monday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 7-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Giants (+100) to defeat the Padres. San Francisco's offense has been on fire during the team's winning streak, outscoring its opponents 65-22. The Giants produced at least seven runs in six of the seven contests and reached double digits on three occasions.

LaMonte Wade Jr. has been swinging one of the hottest bats in San Francisco's lineup. After going hitless in the opener of the series against the Dodgers, the 29-year-old went 4-for-9 with a home run and six RBI over the final two contests. Wade also went deep in each of the Giants' previous two meetings with San Diego this season. See who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for Monday, June 19

The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday, including a play on an American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 7-1? And what AL underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 35-26 run on top-rated money-line picks.