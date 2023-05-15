The Los Angeles Dodgers seek their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series between first-place teams on Monday (10:10 p.m. ET) at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles (26-15) owned a .500 record on Apr. 27 but has won 13 of its last 15 contests and has a three-game lead over Arizona in the National League West after outscoring San Diego 12-4 during a three-game sweep over the weekend. Minnesota (23-18), which is 3 ½ games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central, has won four of five and is coming off back-to-back routs of the Chicago Cubs in which it scored 27 runs while allowing only four.

On Monday, Los Angeles' Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA) takes the mound opposite Minnesota's Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47). The Dodgers are -115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Twins are -105 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. The game is one of 11 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Atlanta Braves (-145) look to end their four-game slide when they visit the Texas Rangers in another battle of first-place clubs and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (-125) look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the division-rival Cardinals in St. Louis.

Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 20-15 on top-rated MLB picks to start the 2023 season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Monday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 8:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 7-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Giants -1.5 (+170) to cover against the Phillies. San Francisco enters the series having lost three straight contests and six of its last eight. But it is facing a pitcher who has struggled mightily since beginning a season in the starting rotation for the first time.

Philadelphia left-hander Bailey Falter (0-6, 5.75 ERA) went 6-3 as a starter last season, winning six of his final seven decisions, but has yet to earn a victory in 2023. The 26-year-old pitched well in his first two outings but has surrendered at least four runs in four of his last five turns and failed to last five innings on three occasions during that span. The Giants scored a total of three runs over their last two games, so facing Falter could be just what they need to end their losing streak. See who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for May 15

The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 7-1, and which plus-money play does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 20-15 roll on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.