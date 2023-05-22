The red-hot Houston Astros seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday when they visit the uneven Milwaukee Brewers for the start of a three-game set. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET from American Family Field. The Astros (27-19) are coming off a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics by a combined score of 10-3. They have won 10 of their last 11 overall to move within two games of the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings. The Brewers (25-21) avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-4 series-closing victory Sunday but have lost four of their last six.

The Astros are set to send out right-hander Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.25 ERA), while the Brewers counter with right-hander Corbin Burnes (4-3, 3.48). For Monday, the Astros are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100), while the Brewers are priced at -105 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. The game is one of 12 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Atlanta Braves (-155) host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 7:20 p.m. ET showdown of two of the best NL teams. Before making any MLB picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 26-17 roll on all-top rated MLB picks (+379). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Los Angeles Angels (-115) to defeat the Boston Red Sox (-105). The model sees the Angels winning this matchup at least 57% of the time. First pitch is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium.

The Angels are on a six-game winning streak in series openers and are looking to build off a weekend home series in which they took two of three from the Minnesota Twins. Los Angeles also is 14-5 in its last 19 home games against right-handed starters.

Boston starter Tanner Houck (3-3, 5.48) gave up four hits, four walks and two earned runs in a no-decision against the Angels on April 14. Projected Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth (0-1, 5.40) has allowed more than three earned runs just once this season. See who else to back here.

