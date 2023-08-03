The Chicago Cubs attempt to continue their offensive onslaught when they host the National League Central-leading Cincinnati Reds for the finale of their four-game series on Thursday (8:05 p.m. ET) at Wrigley Field. Chicago (55-53) produced 41 runs over the first three games of the set, following a 6-5 loss in the opener with 20-9 and 16-6 victories. The 36-run total in the wins is the franchise's highest in back-to-back contests since 1897. The Cubs have climbed within three games of Cincinnati (59-51), which is just one-half game ahead of Milwaukee in the division race.

On Thursday, Chicago's Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46 ERA) makes the start against Cincinnati's Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80). The Cubs are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) while the Reds are +137 underdogs in the latest MLB odds from the SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 10.5. The game is one of six on the MLB schedule for Thursday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Houston Astros (-109) visit the New York Yankees for the opener of a four-game series and the Brewers (-130) host the NL Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates for the first of four contests. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 19 of the 2023 MLB season 49-39 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-3 (+504). The model also hit on Wednesday's parlay at +548. Anyone following it has seen big returns.

For Thursday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 7:15 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 5-1. You can see the model's top picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Thursday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Brewers (-130) to defeat the Pirates. Milwaukee won five of the first six games in the season series, including all three at home. The Brewers have scored a total of 39 runs against Pittsburgh this year, producing at least five in each of the six meetings.

Joey Wiemer enters the series opener with just a .211 batting average, but the 24-year-old rookie is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has driven in six runs over his last five contests. Wiemer played a key role in Milwaukee's first two meetings with Pittsburgh this year, homering in each matchup. One of the blasts was served up by Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, who fell to 0-3 lifetime against the Brewers on June 17 after surrendering four runs and five hits over five innings. See more picks at SportsLine.

How to make Monday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Thursday. You can see the model's MLB Thursday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 5-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on an 11-3 roll on top-rated run-line picks, and find out.