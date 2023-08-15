The National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers will look to extend their winning streak to five games on Tuesday when they take on the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Brewers (65-54) will send right-hander Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA) to the mound. Houser has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of 16 appearances this season, including just one in a 14-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 3. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing one earned run and two walks with five strikeouts. He will be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89 ERA). In Tuesday's game, the Dodgers (71-46) are the -205 batting favorites (risk $205 to win $100), while the Brewers fetch a price of +170 in the latest MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the New York Yankees (60-58) battle the Atlanta Braves (75-42). The Braves are the -205 favorites, while the Yankees return a price of +170 in the latest MLB lines. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 21 of the 2023 MLB season 61-47 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 12-4 (+468). Anybody following the model has seen big returns.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the San Diego Padres (-141) to defeat the Baltimore Orioles (+118). Entering this year, the Padres had won three of the past four meetings with the Orioles. San Diego is also 30-28 on its home field this season.

Baltimore entered the series on a roll, winning seven of 10 games, and were 26-9 against teams with a losing record. The Orioles have overtaken Tampa Bay in the AL East and lead the division, in which all five teams are above .500. Catcher Adley Rutschman is one of the reasons for Baltimore's success as he is one of the team's top hitters. In 113 games entering the series with San Diego, he was hitting .270 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and 58 runs scored. In Thursday's 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, Rutschman was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and a run scored.

San Diego, meanwhile, has struggled of late, losing seven of nine and are in danger of falling too far behind in the NL Wild Card chase. The Padres will send Michael Wacha (8-2, 2.84 ERA) to the mound. He is scheduled to come off the injured list after missing a month and a half. He had registered three wins and a no-decision in his last four starts before being sidelined. See the model's top MLB picks here.

