The Chicago White Sox visit the New York Mets on Tuesday to start a three-game interleague series between clubs that are still battling for a potential wild-card berth. Both clubs have stumbled of late but are looking to build off wins in their last games to kick off this series. The Mets (43-50) snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to avert a sweep. The White Sox (40-55) took two of three from Atlanta over the weekend following a stretch in which they had lost six of seven. Both clubs entered this week 8.5 games out of a potential playoff spot.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. New York is scheduled to send out Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA) to face Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45) in a matchup of right-handed pitchers. The Mets are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100), while Chicago is offered at +100 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the New York Yankees (-110) to defeat the home-standing Los Angeles Angels (-110). First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium. The middling Yankees have lost seven of their past nine and are looking to break a two-game skid Tuesday. The Angels similarly have lost seven of their last nine but took the series opener 4-3 on Monday behind a two-run homer from Shohei Ohtani.

The Yankees will turn to Domingo German (5-5, 4.32 ERA) on Tuesday. The right-hander has registered a pair of no-decisions since throwing a perfect game on June 28 against the Oakland A's. He has given up three combined earned runs over his past two starts and is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four career appearances against the Angels. The Angels are scheduled to start left-hander Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.41 ERA), who has just one win in his past 10 starts. He is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in seven home starts this season. See the model's top MLB picks here.

