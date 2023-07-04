The Atlanta Braves seek their season-high 10th consecutive victory when they visit the Cleveland Guardians for the middle contest of their three-game set on Tuesday (7:10 p.m. ET) at Progressive Field. NL East-leading Atlanta (57-27) provided some fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July as it belted three of its MLB-best 161 home runs en route to a series-opening 4-2 triumph, its 24th in 27 contests. Cleveland (41-43) has lost three of its last four at home but is just one game behind first-place Minnesota in the mediocre AL Central. On Tuesday, Atlanta's Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start against Cleveland's Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.48).

The Braves are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Guardians are +110 underdogs. The over/under is 9, and the game is one of 10 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (-140) look to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Seattle Mariners (-110) aim for their fourth consecutive win when they visit the Giants. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Braves (-130) to defeat the Guardians. Atlanta has lost only five of its last 30 games, with four of those defeats being by one run. The club has recorded each of its last seven victories by at least two runs, outscoring its opponents 46-12 during that stretch.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an outstanding season at the plate as he is second in the majors with a .335 batting average and enters Tuesday with a 14-game hitting streak. The 25-year-old Venezuelan recorded his 40th stolen base in Monday's victory, making him the first player in history to register 20 home runs (21), 40 steals and 50 RBI (54) before the All-Star break. After belting 34 homers in 162 games last season, Matt Olson leads the NL with 28 homers in 84 contests this year. See who else to back here.

