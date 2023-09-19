The Texas Rangers attempt to end their latest slide and maintain their hold onto an AL wild-card spot when they host the Boston Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday (8:05 p.m. ET) at Globe Life Field. Texas (82-68) is tied with AL West-rival Seattle for the third AL wild-card berth despite having lost four straight contests. The skid has come after the Rangers recovered from a 4-16 stretch with a six-game winning streak. Boston (75-76) halted its own four-game slide with a 4-2 victory in the series opener. On Tuesday, Texas' Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.96 ERA) makes the start against Boston's Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.94).

The Rangers are -159 favorites (risk $159 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +136 underdogs, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, the Chicago Cubs (-163) look to snap a five-game skid and remain in a National League wild-card spot when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Arizona Diamondbacks (-151) meet the San Francisco Giants in a battle between NL wild-card contenders. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the penultimate full week of the 2023 MLB season 84-66 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 15-5 (+653). Anyone following it has seen big returns.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Philadelphia Phillies (+1.5 at -114) to cover against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves already have clinched their sixth consecutive NL East title and won three of four at Philadelphia last week. However, two of those victories came in extra innings, and the wild card-leading Phillies cruised to a 7-1 victory in Monday's series opener to hand Atlanta its season high-tying fourth straight loss.

The Braves lead the major leagues with 289 home runs this season, but Philadelphia flexed its muscles in that victory, going deep five times. Kyle Schwarber highlighted the attack with his 45th blast, leaving him one shy of the career high he set while topping the NL last year. The 30-year-old slugger needs to drive in one more run to become just the 13th player since 1920 to record at least 45 homers, 100 RBI, 120 walks and 100 runs scored in a season. See the model's top MLB picks here.

