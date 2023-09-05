The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play the second game of their key three-game American League series when the Lone Star rivals square off on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In the series opener on Monday, the Astros pounded five home runs in a 13-6 victory over the Rangers. With the win, Houston moved into a tie for first place in the AL West with the Mariners. For Tuesday, Houston is a slight -116 favorite (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds. Texas is a -103 underdog, and the over/under for runs scored is 9.

That game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Mariners and Reds collide in Cincinnati, and the Cubs and Giants face off in Chicago. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 24 of the 2023 MLB season 77-58 (+220) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 14-4 (+640).

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Dodgers (-154) to beat the Marlins. Los Angeles (84-52) leads the NL West by 14 games. The Dodgers are coming off a 3-1 win over the Braves on Sunday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Meanwhile, the Marlins (70-67) sit a half game behind the Reds and Diamondbacks for the third and final wild card spot in the NL.

Mookie Betts, who is one of the leading contenders for the NL MVP award, has been red-hot over the last month. In the last 30 days, Betts leads all of baseball in batting average (.449), on-base percentage (.514) and OPS (1.279). He ranks second in slugging (.675) also has eight home runs and 28 RBI over that time. See the model's top MLB picks here.

