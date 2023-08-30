The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to complete a three-game sweep when they host the wild card-contending Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday (10:10 p.m. ET) at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles (82-49) cruised to a 9-1 victory on Tuesday, its third consecutive overall win and fourth straight at home. The Diamondbacks (69-64) have dropped three of four and sit one-half game behind San Francisco for the third wild-card spot in the NL. On Wednesday, Los Angeles' Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.00 ERA) makes his first start of the season against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91).

The Dodgers are -171 favorites (risk $171 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds, while the Diamondbacks are +146 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5, and the game is one of six on the MLB schedule for Wednesday evening. Elsewhere, the AL wild card-leading Rays (-124) aim for a fourth straight win when they visit the Marlins while the Rangers (-154), who also hold an AL wild-card spot, look to finish a three-game sweep of the host Mets. Before you lock in your MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 23 of the 2023 MLB season 71-55 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 14-4 (+640). Anyone following it has seen big returns.

For Wednesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 6-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Pittsburgh Pirates (-110) to defeat the Kansas City Royals. Pittsburgh lost four of five contests before heading out for a six-game trip to the Midwest, which has begun well. The Pirates opened the trek with a 5-0 triumph at Kansas City and erupted late to defeat the Royals 6-3 on Tuesday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the series opener, belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to stake the Pirates to a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old third baseman has set career highs with 11 blasts and 52 RBI this season. Liover Peguero added some much-needed insurance in the ninth with a three-run shot that capped the 22-year-old's 3-for-4 performance. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 6-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Wednesday from the model that's on a 14-4 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.