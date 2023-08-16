The Atlanta Braves will try to extend the New York Yankees' misery and complete a three-game sweep when the teams collide on Wednesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Yankees (60-60) have lost four straight games and have dropped 6.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the third and final wild card berth in the American League. Meanwhile, the Braves (77-42) still own the best record in baseball. For Wednesday, Atlanta is a -209 favorite in the latest MLB odds, while New York is a +172 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 10.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Rangers look to sweep the Angels, and the Dodgers put their nine-game winning streak on the line against the Brewers. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 21 of the 2023 MLB season 61-47 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 12-4 (+468). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Wednesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 9-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Orioles (+146) to beat the Padres. Baltimore (74-46) remains atop the AL, two games ahead of the Rangers for the best record in the league. Meanwhile, San Diego (57-63) is scuffling, having lost seven of its last nine games. The Padres sit 5.5 games behind the Marlins for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.

The Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle has been one of baseball's best hitters over the last month. In the last 30 days, he ranks second in the majors in batting average (.393) and seventh in OPS (1.061). He also has four homers and 14 RBI over that time. In his last four games, he is hitting .353. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on an even bigger AL underdog, which would pay plus-money. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 9-1, and which AL underdog should you be all over on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is 61-47 on all top-rated MLB picks this season, and find out.