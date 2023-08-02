A pair of AL East showdowns, including a battle of two of the league's top pitchers, highlight the 15-game Wednesday MLB schedule. The Tampa Bay Rays are 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. The Rays wrap up a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, and Shane McClanahan is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Gerrit Cole. Meanwhile, the first-place Orioles remain in Toronto after extending their lead over the Blue Jays to 7.5 games with a 13-3 rout on Tuesday.

In the NL West, the Giants and Arizona are both within five games of the division-leading Dodgers. San Francisco is 2.5 games behind L.A. entering Wednesday and hosts the third-place Diamondbacks, who are 4.5 games out. With 15 total games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, there are many possibilities for wagers. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 19 of the 2023 MLB season 49-39 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-3 (+504). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Wednesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 5-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of the 15 games on Wednesday, is backing the Marlins to cover +1.5 runs (-167) against the Phillies (6:40 p.m. ET). The model has Miami covering in 64% of simulations. The Phillies are 6-7 over their past 13 games and are 4-4 against the Marlins this season. Miami is also 33-23 at home, while the Phillies are 30-29 on the road. Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for the Marlins, and they are 15-5 in the left-hander's 20 starts this season.

Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74 ERA) is expected to get the nod for the Phillies. The righty has been solid in his past two starts but allowed at least three runs in four straight before that. Both of his starts against Miami this season have been one-run games. Philadelphia scored three runs in the ninth for a 4-3 victory last month and Miami won 3-2 in extra innings in April. Wheeler allowed 10 hits and four runs combined over 12 innings. Garrett allowed one unearned run and struck out six in his last start but didn't get a decision in a 6-5 victory against the Tigers. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday, including a confident play on a home underdog, which would pay plus-money. You can see the model's MLB best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 5-1, and which underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 49-39 roll on all top-rated MLB picks, and find out.