The Atlanta Braves will attempt to get back on track Wednesday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second of a three-game series. The Braves (61-32) still have the best record in MLB despite a three-game skid that includes a 16-13 loss Tuesday to Arizona. The Diamondbacks (53-42) snapped a four-game losing streak to pull within 2.5 games of the Dodgers in the NL West. The clubs combined for 29 runs and 27 hits on Tuesday, but the offense should be a little more difficult to come by on Wednesday. Atlanta is turning to ace Charlie Morton (10-6, 3.20 ERA), who has yielded one run over his past 19 innings. Morton will be opposed by Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98), who is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 road starts.

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. For Wednesday, the Braves are -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100), while the Diamondbacks come back at +150 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604).

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the San Francisco Giants (-110) to defeat the Cincinnati Reds (-110) at 7:10 p.m. ET. The model sees San Francisco, which has won seven straight, winning this matchup in almost 60% of simulations. The Giants swept a doubleheader Tuesday by scores of 4-2 and 11-10 to send the Reds to their sixth straight loss. Cincinnati was shut out in the first three games of its current slide.

The Giants will turn to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.11 ERA), who is still looking for his first win of the season. He allowed two runs in a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last start and has four no-decisions in four career starts against the Reds. Current Cincinnati batters have accumulated more strikeouts (four) than total bases (three) in their careers versus Stripling. Meanwhile, the Reds will send out right-hander Graham Ashcraft (4-7, 5.95), who hasn't found his footing at home. He has a 7.16 ERA at Great American Ball Park, compared to a 4.42 ERA on the road. See the model's top MLB picks here.

