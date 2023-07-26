The Houston Astros will try to complete a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers and move into a tie atop the AL West when the two rivals square off on Wednesday. After winning the first two games of the series 10-9 and 4-3, the Astros (58-44) have pulled within one game of Texas (59-43) in the division. The reigning World Series champs have not been atop the division since April 27. For Wednesday, Houston is a -178 favorite in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a +150 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston. Elsewhere in the majors, the Mets try to sweep a two-game series against the Yankees, and the top two teams in the National League Central, the Brewers and Reds, close out a three-game series in Milwaukee. Before you lock in your MLB picks or parlays for Wednesday's games, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 18 of the 2023 MLB season 48-36 (+192) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Astros (-178) to beat the Rangers. Houston has won the first two games of the series, both by one run, and five of the last six games overall against Texas. Since June 28, the Astros have the best record in all of baseball (16-7). Meanwhile, the Rangers are just 11-12 over that time.

Houston starter Framber Valdez has had a history of success against Texas. In his last 10 starts against the Rangers, a stretch that began in the 2020 season, Valdez is 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA. In his lone start against Texas this season, he allowed only one earned run while striking out seven in six innings. See the model's top MLB picks here.

