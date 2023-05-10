The Baltimore Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Orioles will look to piece together consecutive victories when they host the Rays in the finale of an important three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards between the AL East rivals. For Wednesday, the Rays are -115 betting favorites (risk $115 to win $100), while the Orioles are priced at -105 in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Boston Red Sox (21-16), who have lost two straight following an eight-game winning streak, visit the Atlanta Braves (25-11) to wrap up a two-game series (7:20 p.m. ET start). Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 17-12 on top-rated MLB picks to start the 2023 season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Chicago White Sox (-140) to defeat the Kansas City Royals (+120). The model sees the White Sox winning this matchup in 58% of simulations. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium.

Projected Chicago starter Lance Lynn (1-4, 6.86 ERA) has struggled so far this season, but the veteran right-hander has a long history of success against the Royals. Lynn is 8-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 career starts against the Royals. He has won six of seven starts since 2019 with a 1.75 ERA in that span. He also has beaten Kansas City twice in each of the past four years he's faced them, most recently on Aug. 31 of last year.

Projected Royals starter Brad Keller (2-3, 4.67) is 0-3 with a 7.62 ERA in three home starts this season for Kansas City, which has a record of 8-20 in its last 28 games following a straight-up loss. You can see who else to back here.

